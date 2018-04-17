Saudi Arabia ready to send troops to Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has announced that the Kingdom is ready to send troops to Syria to fight against terrorism if there is such a proposal from the US Administration, ARMENPRESS reports Al-Ekhbariya TV informed.

“We have been negotiating with the USA since the beginning of the year over sending armed forces to Syria. Those proposals and idea are not new”, the Minister said.

He reminded that those negotiations were conducted still with Obama’s administration.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan