Artsakh’s President receives Andrzej Kasprzyk

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on April 17.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the pres service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.

