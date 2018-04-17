Artsakh’s President receives Andrzej Kasprzyk
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on April 17.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the pres service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
- 19:26 Artsakh’s President receives Andrzej Kasprzyk
- 19:16 Vladimir Putin congratulates Serzh Sargsyan on assumption of the post of Prime Minister of Armenia
- 19:03 President Armen Sarkissian meets with PM Serzh Sargsyan
- 18:57 President Sarkissian meets with chairman of Supreme Judicial Council
- 18:52 False alarm call about bomb at National Assembly of Armenia made from abroad
- 18:45 Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulates Serzh Sargsyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia
- 18:13 I am confident that You will do everything possible for the development and consolidation of Mother Armenia and Artsakh – Bako Sahakyan congratulates Serzh Sargsyan on election
- 18:04 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-04-18
- 17:58 Artsakh’s defense minister holds meeting with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
- 17:56 Asian Stocks - 17-04-18
- 17:54 ‘Violence must be ruled out during free expression of will’ – President Sarkissian’s exclusive commentary for ARMENPRESS
- 17:47 President of Armenia officially appoints Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister following election
- 17:31 Police to take all necessary measures as required by situation to ensure normal functioning of governmental agencies
- 17:25 Serzh Sargsyan advises “Yelk” bloc members to bring their partner to parliament from Yerevan streets
- 17:12 Trust towards Serzh Sargsyan is conditioned by his long-term state and political activity – Speaker of Parliament
- 17:09 Newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia thanks all political forces of Parliament
- 17:07 No one is more aware of Vazgen Sargsyan’s [no relation] dreams and plans than I am, says Serzh Sargsyan
- 16:53 Armenian lawmakers elect Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister in historic vote
- 16:37 President of Artsakh receives Matenadaran’s delegation led by director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan
- 16:37 Parliament calls 20-minute break ahead of historic vote
- 16:19 Skripals attacked with nerve agent 'in liquid form'
- 15:47 Serzh Sargsyan comments on dangers of geopolitical developments on NK conflict settlement
- 15:44 Armenia had numerous achievements during Serzh Sargsyan’s tenure, says Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 15:41 President Armen Sarkissian hosts Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II
- 15:39 Yerevan police attempt to restore traffic in downtown streets amid protests
- 15:36 Number of detainees reaches 80 in Yerevan protests
- 15:36 7th Hour Section of 36th International Fajr Film Festival kicks off in Tehran
- 15:13 Sargsyan vows to introduce mechanism debunking myth on widespread vote buying
- 15:00 Act of aggression was committed against Syria by Western countries, Putin tells Merkel
- 14:58 Having 4 million citizens by 2040 is realistic – Serzh Sargsyan
- 14:54 No one has been criminally prosecuted for political views in Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan says
- 14:43 Armenia to continue active cooperation with Russia, EU and Iran, says Serzh Sargsyan
- 14:30 Temperature to rise 5-6 degrees in Armenia
- 14:25 False bomb threat at Yerevan City Hall as security agencies complete search
- 14:20 Armenia’s desire is to solve Karabakh conflict through peaceful means – Serzh Sargsyan
11:44, 04.10.2018
Viewed 3330 times Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2293 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:12, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1775 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
12:25, 04.11.2018
Viewed 1589 times Historic rare glimpse of Caucasian leopard peeking into trapcamera in Armenia’s Khosrov forest reserve
15:02, 04.12.2018
Viewed 1521 times US Congressmen call on Trump to mark April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day