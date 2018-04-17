Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Artsakh’s President receives Andrzej Kasprzyk


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on April 17.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the pres service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




