Vladimir Putin congratulates Serzh Sargsyan on assumption of the post of Prime Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Following the election of Serzh Sargsyan as the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM receives congratulatory messages from Heads of State, representatives of state and public sector of the Republic of Armenia, as well as individuals. ARMENPRESS reports Russian President Vladimir Putin has also congratulated Serzh Sargsyan.

The message runs as follows,

“Honoarable Serzh Azatovich,

I congratulate you on the occasion of assuming the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Your election to that highly responsible position confirms your high-level political reputation, as well as the support for the reform policy aimed at the effective solution of the social-economic issues facing Armenia.

I am confident that your activities as the head of the executive will foster the further strengthening of friendly and allied relations between our countries and the promotion of mutually beneficial integration process in the Eurasian area.

I would like to reconfirm my interest in joint efforts over issues of bilateral and regional agenda.

Honorable Serzh Azatovich, I heartily wish you health, welfare and new achievements”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan