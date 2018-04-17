President Sarkissian meets with chairman of Supreme Judicial Council
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan on April 17.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, issues related to filling the vacancies of judges at different instances were discussed at the meeting.
