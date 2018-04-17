Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

President Sarkissian meets with chairman of Supreme Judicial Council


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan on April 17.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, issues related to filling the vacancies of judges at different instances were discussed at the meeting.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration