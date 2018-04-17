False alarm call about bomb at National Assembly of Armenia made from abroad

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian police received an alarm call at 12:36, April 17 about an explosive material has been put at the National Assembly of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the NSS Armenia, the alarm call about terror attempt is false and is made from abroad by an Armenian born in Baku in 1984 who has lived in Germany during the last 8 years.

The information on the person responsible for the false alarm over terror attempt has been sent to the Police of Armenia for taking appropriate measures and informing the low-enforcement bodies of Germany.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan