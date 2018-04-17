Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Artsakh’s defense minister holds meeting with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of the Artsakh Republic, commander of the Defense Army, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan on April 17 received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on the current operative-combat situation and possible developments in the conflict zone, as well as highlighted the necessity to solve the conflict through peaceful negotiations.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration