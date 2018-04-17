President of Armenia officially appoints Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister following election

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed an order April 17 on appointing Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, Serzh Sargsyan was elected to serve as Prime Minister by Members of Parliament in an open voting.

77 MPs voted in favor of Serzh Sargsyan, with only 17 against.

This voting was the first time when a Prime Minister was elected by Members of Parliament.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan