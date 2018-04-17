Serzh Sargsyan advises “Yelk” bloc members to bring their partner to parliament from Yerevan streets

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan advised the MPs representing “Yelk” bloc to bring their partner, Nikol Pashinyan, to the parliament from streets, ARMENPRESS reports Serzh Sargsyan said during his speech following the election, giving 3 pieces of advice.

“First, I really advise you to get rid of the stereotype characteristic of the Armenian opposition not to listen. One should have the ability to listen”, Sargsyan said.

“Second, I advise my younger colleague, who I see has great political ambitions, to be guided by the rules of parliamentarism. You should understand that this is not a court where verdicts are announced or charges are brought. Charges are brought only at the court. Here you can call to political responsibility. Yes, I accept political responsibility for both the good and the bad", PM Sargsyan said, reiterating and urging to understand that they are in the parliament which is for making laws but not issuing verdicts.

“My third advice is the following. Make all efforts to bring your partner to parliament from streets. It will be your greatest achievement. I or my political team has never been blood thirsty. We have seen a lot of blood but I have never been thirsty even for enemy’s blood. If you consider the seizure of state institutions peaceful demonstrations, if you think that the protesters should come to the National Assembly and write laws in your offices, these are your approaches and visions. If not, you should be in the opposite side, follow the spirit and the letter of the law”, PM Sargsyan said, noting that these were just pieces of advice, but not compulsion, verdict or accusation.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan