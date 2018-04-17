Trust towards Serzh Sargsyan is conditioned by his long-term state and political activity – Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Serzh Sargsyan is the person with whose name our country’s security and stability, as well as the economic and political achievements of the recent years are linked, Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan said during a special session of the Parliament on April 17, reports Armenpress.

“The issue of today’s agenda has a decisive significance for our state since by the election of the country’s prime minister we, in fact, completely transition to a new governance system according to the Constitution which gives more importance to our discussions. Thank you for open exchange of views, but I regret that during these days some of our colleagues, instead of freely expressing their disagreements and complaints in this hall of pluralism, preferred street fight which undermined the stability and led to clashes as a result of which we had wounded people, unfortunately. The society expects positive changes, but at the same time the country’s stability is important for the public”, he said.

“With his biography of state and political figure Serzh Sargsyan showed that governing and chairing supposes will and courage to assume responsibility and implement it with dignity. He is the leader the trust towards whom is conditioned by his past path, biography and long-term state and political activity. As a commander, who saw and shared the difficulties of war, the pain and happiness of soldiers and volunteers, he knows quite well the peace price: this peace must be dignified”, Speaker Babloyan said.

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has been elected by Members of Parliament to serve as Prime Minister, a historic vote marking the first time that a Prime Minister is being elected by lawmakers. 77 MPs voted in favor of Sargsyan, while 17 voted against. Sargsyan was nominated for office by the ruling coalition of Armenia – the Republican Party and the ARF.

