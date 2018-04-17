Newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia thanks all political forces of Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan thanked his colleagues from the Republican Party of Armenia and the ARF for nominating his candidacy for the Prime Minister and supporting it in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“We as a political coalition have assumed a serious responsibility, understand its scales and are ready to move on the path of ensuring the Fatherland’s development and providing our people with better living conditions through a coordinated consistent work”, Serzh Sargsyan said in his remarks after elected as Prime Minister in the Parliament.

He thanked all partners of the Tsarukyan alliance, assuring that their honorable activity has always played a control role for the political coalition in the parliament. “You managed to stand high from a simple way of acting such as “we are opposition and must criticize everything” or “we must always vote against”. In necessary moments your position was based not on party, but on state interest. It is due to this understanding that your criticism is perceived as impartial and forces policy makers to pay attention on this. Believe me, the leadership always feels your breath and it’s really sobering”, Serzh Sargsyan stated.

Addressing opposition Yelk alliance’s partners, the newly-elected Prime Minister thanked them and said the active parliamentarism can develop only by a daily work, clash of opinions and approaches, activity free of joint complexes and constant learning.

“Thank you for your role. According to the Constitution’s requirement we will have many occasions for direct contacts from now on. I hope many misunderstandings and stereotyped ideas will be overcome quickly, and we will become good friends regardless of our political contradictions”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

Serzh Sargsyan has been elected by Members of Parliament to serve as Prime Minister on April 17.

77 MPs voted in favor of Sargsyan, while 17 voted against.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan