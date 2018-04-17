No one is more aware of Vazgen Sargsyan’s [no relation] dreams and plans than I am, says Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. No one is more aware about the plans, dreams and emotions of Vazgen Sargsyan [no relation] than Serzh Sargsyan, the third president said in his closing remarks in the parliament as MPs were preparing to vote for electing a Prime Minister.

“I am addressing Aram Sargsyan[opposition MP, younger brother of late Vazgen Sargsyan – assassinated in 1999 while in office as PM], although he isn’t present here now, because I have a special attitude for him due to understandable reasons, and I would like to say the following: no one is more informed about the plans, emotions and dreams of Vazgen Sargsyan than Serzh Sargsyan. And let no one, no where manipulate this fact,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

He also thanked opposition MP Edmon Marukyan for the ideas he voiced in his speech.

“First of all thank you for convincingly proving from this floor that indeed the Constitutional amendments were a necessity. Frankly speaking, it was difficult to prove with a political vocabulary, but when you proved by pointing to my picture, thank God my picture isn’t hanged here, it was clear for everyone, that there is no power of picture anymore. There is no power of a picture [referring to the fact that the picture of the head of state is hanged in official offices of high ranking politicians] in Armenia anymore, there is a power of a political force. My second thanks is related to your “welcome”, thank you very much for welcoming me. In order for us to live in a bright Armenia, in order for us to live in a prosperous Armenia, in order for us to live in a fair Armenia, in a country of the rule of law, it is necessary for extinct volcanoes not to erupt. And, extinct volcanoes won’t erupt if no one pokes them,” Sargsyan said.

Following the remarks, MPs voted and Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister with 77 votes in favor and 17 against.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan