President of Artsakh receives Matenadaran’s delegation led by director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan on April 17 received the delegation of Matenadaran - the Mesrop Mashtots Scientific-Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, led by director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the preservation of cultural values were discussed.

President Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that the cooperation with Matenadaran is at a high level the results of which are tangible and visible.

