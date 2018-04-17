Parliament calls 20-minute break ahead of historic vote

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament requested a 20-minute break at the debates on the election of a Prime Minister.

Prior to the short break, lawmakers were set to vote to elect a Prime Minister, as candidate Serzh Sargsyan delivered his speech, the Q&A with lawmakers and other remarks were completed.

For the first time in modern history of the country, a Prime Minister will be elected by Members of Parliament.

