Skripals attacked with nerve agent 'in liquid form'

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The chemical weapon used to poison ex-Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was delivered "in a liquid form," according to the Department for Environment, RT reports.

The department said that one primary location was targeted by their attackers – the Skripal's Salisbury home.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has detailed efforts being made to decontaminate areas of Salisbury where the chemical agent has been found, as well as more details on the poison itself.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with an alleged Russia-made nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

The incident sparked an international diplomatic crisis when many Western countries began expelling Russian diplomats from their countries. Most recently, Russia responded by expelling 60 US diplomats.

