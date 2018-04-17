Serzh Sargsyan comments on dangers of geopolitical developments on NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Any manifestation of instability in the region negatively affects the stability in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Republican Party’s candidate for Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said during the special session of the Parliament, in response to the question of Prosperous Armenia party MP Sergey Bagratyan who asked how the geopolitical developments of the region affect the settlement of the Artsakh conflict especially on the background of recent strikes on Syria, Armenpress reports.

“The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is so capacious and at the same time so simple that it can be talked about for weeks, but it is also possible to answer briefly. Yes, it’s a very sensitive issue and any instability incident in the region always negatively affects the stability. In our case, of course, the most important is the stability. Of course, the active progress of the negotiations is important, but there should be stability and calm”, Sargsyan said, adding that it is impossible to sign something, negotiate by one hand, and fire by the other hand recording that these shots always hinder.

“The next factor is that people can move to the region who actively participated in the Syrian events. These are people who already saw war, killed people, who always present danger”, Serzh Sargsyan noted.

He stated that the immigration, transfer of Syrian-Armenians to Armenia also leaves some affect. According to him, although this has positive sides, is a welcoming step, but Armenians in that country have a historical heritage which should be maintained in all cases.

“I think one of the key factors is that each conflict always leads to polarization between different opposing forces. And this polarization, which today exists with Russia on the one hand and the United States or the West on the other hand, of course is full of greater threats and forces us to run a smart and persistent policy. Yes, we have allies, partners and we need to maintain these rules”, Serzh Sargsyan stated.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan