President Armen Sarkissian hosts Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 17 hosted His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, at the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President welcomed His Holiness Garegin II and highlighted the Armenian Apostolic Church’s irreplaceable contribution in all spheres of the Armenian people’s life, in maintenance of national and spiritual values.

The sides talked about the close cooperation between the state and the Church, strengthening the Homeland-Diaspora ties, key issues of national-church life and existing challenges.

His Holiness Garegin II expressed confidence that the respect towards President Sarkissian, his great international ties, rich experience and knowledge in administration field will serve at best for the country’s progress.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan