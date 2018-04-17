7th Hour Section of 36th International Fajr Film Festival kicks off in Tehran

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The 7th Hour section of the 36th edition of the international Fajr film festival kicked off on April 17 in Charsou complex in Tehran, reports Armenpress.

This section of the festival designed for middle school students will screen 7 feature films along with 4 short films directed by Iranian and international filmmakers.

The festival communications’ director Ahad Michaeilzadeh referred to the section’s lineup and said the opening film for the 7th Hour would be “150 Milligrams” at Charsou complex at 9 AM. He stated this section of the event will screen those films in compliance with the taste and age of the students, adding that all foreign films have been dubbed aiming to help the students identify with them better.

Michaeilzadeh stated that except Charsou complex, films of this section would be screened at Pardis Melat, Razi, Raga, Felestine, Mandana, Farhang, Azadi, Tamasha and Mega Mall complexes as well.

The festival communications director noted each film would proceed a cinema expert commenting on them and story of the films aiming to make students enjoy the chance of getting acquaintance with the basic steps of films criticism.

“Then they could write their own criticisms and send them to the secretariat of the festival and participate in the competition to receive the several awards planned for the best criticism,” he stated.

Referring to the number of films and cinemas allocated to this section, Michaeilzadeh went on saying the main goal of the part is to highlight the cultural and educational aspects of the cinema.

He reiterated that this section aims at motivating the students to watch the films with moral and educational contexts.

Communications director added “The Little Prince”, “150 Milligrams”, and “Sparring” from France, “El Clasico” from Iraq and Norway, “Horizon Beautiful” form Switzerland, “Lion” from Australia and the animation “Elephant King” from Iran are the 7 feature films selected for this section.

According to his talks, “Moon said:Blop Blop Help”, “Hi” , “Alphabet” and “Crow’s nest” are the short films chosen from Iran this year.

Michaeilzadeh who is also the head of the 7th Hour added that the section will be held in cooperation with the international Fajr film festival, ministry of education and Tehran municipality.

Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on April 19-27. The event will take place in Charsou Cineplex in Tehran.