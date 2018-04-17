Number of detainees reaches 80 in Yerevan protests
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The number of detained protesters in Yerevan has reached 80. The protesters have been detained in suspicion of misdemeanors, Yerevan Police Department said.
Asked to specify how many detainees have been released, YPD asked to contact them later for clarification.
Under the law, police are entitled to detain misdemeanor suspects for up to three hours without an arrest warrant.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
