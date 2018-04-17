Sargsyan vows to introduce mechanism debunking myth on widespread vote buying

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. A part of the government’s function will be to think about a mechanism which will enable debunking the myth that everyone are accepting electoral bribes when heading to polling stations for elections, candidate for PM Serzh Sargsyan said during parliamentary debates in response to a question from opposition MP Artak Zeynalyan.

Sargsyan disagreed with Zeynalyan’s observation who stated that elections in Armenia proceeded in conditions of widespread vote buying.

“I don’t agree with you that elections in Armenia proceeded in conditions of widespread vote buying. Because both my opinion and your opinion can be subjective. The reports and analysis of international structures are the objectiveness. And as you remember, the conclusion was definite – the results of the elections are the expression of will of the Armenian people. If widespread bribes had been distributed, I think in modern conditions the representatives of our civil society and opposition would have flooded the internet and observer missions with numerous tape recordings. I don’t rule out that cases could’ve happened, however these aren’t cases which couldn’t have had impacted the results of the election,” Sargsyan said.

He added that he very well remembers that after the previous elections the opposition was accusing the winners in electoral fraud, ballot stuffing, and other fraudulent activities.

“We found technical measures in order to vanish these myths, and I believe there is nothing about it this time. I vow that a constituent part of the government’s activity will be to think about a mechanism, which will enable to [debunk] the myth that allegedly everyone had gone to the election by accepting bribes”, he said.

He once again repeated that the opinion of the international community on the results must be the decisive opinion.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan