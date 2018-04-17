Having 4 million citizens by 2040 is realistic – Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The statement on having 4 million citizens by 2040 in Armenia was not just a statement, but a realistic statement which the Republican Party will definitely implement, Serzh Sargsyan, ruling Republican Party’s candidate for the Prime Minister, said during the special session of the Parliament, in response to the question of ARF faction MP Armenuhi Kyureghyan, Armenpress reports.

Commenting on the question according to which whether it is the time to develop and approve a demographic state policy concept and if yes, what conceptual provisions he would specify on this path, Serzh Sargsyan said: “We have already started the implementation of such program. I had several consultations during my tenure as a 3rd President, and as during that post both as the 3rd President and head of the ruling political force we were designing the structure of the new government, we have planned to create a respective division there which will be engaged in this issue in a daily regime. I think we will approve Armenia’s 2030 development strategy in comings weeks which will include numerous provisions, also the one on the path to be passed by 2040. I think everyone will understand that the statement on having 4 million citizens by 2040 was not only a statement voiced from here, but also a realistic statement which we will definitely implement”.

Serzh Sargsyan said in this matter he relies on the support of the ARF as the party can provide the best assistance in the organization of immigration.

“Understanding that we, of course, cannot convince millions of people to come to Armenia, but we can convince at least hundreds of thousands since not all reached their dreams by emigrating from Armenia, and in case of ensuring certain economic conditions they will at least start thinking seriously. And if we manage to peacefully solve our security issues, I think the immigration will be quite significant”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

He didn’t agree with the view that the funds provided to science and healthcare are decreasing. Quite the contrary, Serzh Sargsyan said the education opportunities are increasing. “Horizon-2020 has billions of Euros for reaching that goal, using it. If we view the science as a social issue, I think we will not move on a lot. I talked with the Academy’s leadership, different specialists for a long time on this matter. We need to go to optimization. We need to have so many scientists Armenia needs. This, of course, is a difficult task, but I think we will solve it especially when we thoroughly discussed the law on higher education at this hall which is the beginning, base for development of education in Armenia”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

