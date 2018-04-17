No one has been criminally prosecuted for political views in Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan says

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan reassures that no one has been criminally prosecuted in Armenia for political views.

“Moreover, I believe that in many cases, perhaps, they have been treated much softer by our courts when they had committed criminal offenses,” Sargsyan said in response to a question from opposition MP Artak Zeynalyan during parliamentary debates on the election of a PM.

Sargsyan asked to accept his response as a statement from a non-official individual.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan