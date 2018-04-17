No one has been criminally prosecuted for political views in Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan says
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan reassures that no one has been criminally prosecuted in Armenia for political views.
“Moreover, I believe that in many cases, perhaps, they have been treated much softer by our courts when they had committed criminal offenses,” Sargsyan said in response to a question from opposition MP Artak Zeynalyan during parliamentary debates on the election of a PM.
Sargsyan asked to accept his response as a statement from a non-official individual.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:00 Act of aggression was committed against Syria by Western countries, Putin tells Merkel
- 14:54 No one has been criminally prosecuted for political views in Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan says
- 14:43 Armenia to continue active cooperation with Russia, EU and Iran, says Serzh Sargsyan
- 14:30 Temperature to rise 5-6 degrees in Armenia
- 14:25 False bomb threat at Yerevan City Hall as security agencies complete search
- 14:20 Armenia’s desire is to solve Karabakh conflict through peaceful means – Serzh Sargsyan
- 14:06 Opposition spreads disinformation alleging Armenians have breached into embassy in Moscow
- 14:04 Police detain 59 participants of Yerevan rally
- 13:57 Protesters deflate tires of official vehicles outside governmental buildings
- 13:40 Today’s trade regimes beneficial for Armenia’s economy – Serzh Sargsyan’s vision on economic development
- 13:28 Serzh Sargsyan points out lessons of 2016 April War
- 13:16 Opposition crowd attempt to block Yerevan streets, gather outside Prosecutor General’s office
- 13:14 ‘I have the support of parliamentary majority and I’m ready to serve it for ultimate goal of our country’s dynamic development’ – Serzh Sargsyan
- 13:07 Opposition MP threatens to paralyze functioning of gov. buildings, tears police notice on dispersal
- 12:44 We are participants of a new beginning: Serzh Sargsyan on implementation of Constitution’s content
- 12:00 Parliament’s special session kicks off: MPs to vote on electing Prime Minister – LIVE
- 11:56 Yerevan cops detain several protesters
- 11:42 Ombudsman’s Office rapid response teams dispatched to police stations across Yerevan
- 11:41 Two people arrested for breaching into Public Radio HQ April 14
- 11:25 Police release footage showing violent protesters attacking on-duty cops
- 11:20 Heritage opposition party-member detained
- 11:10 Opposition MPs arrive in Parliament as lawmakers are set to elect Prime Minister
- 10:59 US Senator John McCain undergoes surgery to treat intestinal infection
- 10:52 G7 foreign ministers call on Russia to urgently address all questions related to Skripal case
- 10:49 Heavy police presence in downtown Yerevan as rally blocks traffic in central streets
- 10:37 Yerevan cops, protesters briefly scuffle
- 10:34 OSCE to conduct monitoring in Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 10:32 Yerevan police authorized, entitled to disperse rally at any moment – new YPD statement
- 10:32 Acting PM Karapetyan relieves his spokesperson, several advisers and assistants from posts
- 10:28 Bar Association to dispatch attorneys for free counseling to detained protesters
- 10:24 Rehearsals of celebrations dedicated to 100th anniversary of First Republic of Armenia launched
- 10:22 The Times, Washington Post get Pulitzer reporting prize for coverage of alleged Trump-Russia ties
- 10:06 YPD detains several protesters in suspicion of misdemeanor
- 09:51 OPCW experts to reach Syria’s Douma on April 18
- 09:48 European Stocks - 16-04-18
11:44, 04.10.2018
Viewed 3292 times Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2255 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:12, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1739 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
12:25, 04.11.2018
Viewed 1556 times Historic rare glimpse of Caucasian leopard peeking into trapcamera in Armenia’s Khosrov forest reserve
15:02, 04.12.2018
Viewed 1481 times US Congressmen call on Trump to mark April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day