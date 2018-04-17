Armenia to continue active cooperation with Russia, EU and Iran, says Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will continue political and economic cooperation with ally Russia, CSTO and EEU member countries, will continue friendly relations with Iran, and active partnership with the European Union, candidate for Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said during a parliamentary Q&A in response to a question from HHK MP Gagik Melikyan. The lawmaker asked the third president what policy Armenia will conduct in terms of the Russia-West-Iran contradictions.

“We have interests and markets in member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, these countries have very important significant in maintaining stability in our region. We certainly will continue active cooperation with the EU, and I believe we will start implementing the provisions which are included in the Armenia-European Union agreement already since July 1,” Sargsyan said.

Serzh Sargsyan added that Armenia will continue cooperation with the United States, China, because it simply can’t not cooperate, because the general political ideology of Armenia is the following: always benefit due to cooperation, never attempt to benefit at the expense of the conflicts of others.

“And in reality we have seen, and we have examples in our reality what the opposite policy can lead to – which is attempting to benefit in conditions of certain contradictions – this isn’t beneficial for us,” Sargsyan said.

Sargsyan also mentioned that 1/3rd of Armenia’s trade turnover comprises Russia and EEU, another 1/3rd to EU and the same percentage to other markets.

Sargsyan said everything is diversified in this sector also.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan