Temperature to rise 5-6 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is expected in Armenia midday April 17, and through April 18-19, with scattered showers forecast April 20-21 and overnight April 22 in most parts of the country, meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

Temperature will gradually rise 5-6 degrees.

In Yerevan, clear weather is expected April 18, 19 and midday April 22.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan