Armenia’s desire is to solve Karabakh conflict through peaceful means – Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. During a Q&A session on the election of the Prime Minister at the special session of the Armenian Parliament, RPA faction MP Karen Bekaryan addressed question to Serzh Sargsyan, candidate for PM, on the negotiation process over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress. MP Bekaryan noted that the negotiation process doesn’t inspire optimism.

“It’s clear for everyone that it is conditioned by unconstructive approaches and behavior of the Azerbaijani leadership”, Karen Bekaryan said and asked Serzh Sargsyan how in these circumstances he imagines the future of peaceful negotiations and what new steps he is going to take to return the Azerbaijani leadership to more constructive negotiations.

Serzh Sargsyan said the negotiation process really doesn’t inspire optimism, but more concretely, this process, according to him, is simply suspended as the expectations of the Azerbaijani leadership from the negotiations result are unrealistic and unacceptable.

“I should state that before this stage we have taken all possible measures to move forward the negotiation process so that the agreements reached will have some stability and serve as a base for successfully completing the negotiations. Unfortunately, some time later it turns out that our meetings and negotiations not only on talks over the existing document on the NK conflict, but also on matters of creating some trust measures, maintaining the ceasefire regime are unnecessary as our partners do not maintain the agreements”, he said.

Serzh Sargsyan said based on the claims of Artsakh’s President, leadership, he once again announces:

“We are ready, and our desire is to solve the conflict by peaceful means, and this conflict can be solved, the negotiation process can intensify if the Azerbaijani leadership refuses from its empty imaginations according to which mutual concessions mean only concessions by Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia. This cannot happen”, he said.

But as for the future steps, Serzh Sargsyan said the future will show what additional steps can be taken for one of these key issues to have an effective solution.

MP Bekaryan asked whether it can be stated that this position is fully perceivable for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Serzh Sargsyan noted: “I think they completely perceive this, and not only the co-chairs who directly conduct their mediation mission during the negotiations, but also the leadership of the co-chair countries, the evidence of which are their numerous statements. Everything is clear to everyone”, he said.

The special session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on April 17, at 12:00. The lawmakers will vote on electing a Prime Minister. The Republican Party and its coalition partner ARF nominated Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan