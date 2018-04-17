Opposition spreads disinformation alleging Armenians have breached into embassy in Moscow
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The information that allegedly a group of people have breached into the Embassy of Armenia in Moscow is false, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS.
“This, of course, is a disinformation. No such thing has happened,” he said.
Earlier opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan had announced to his followers that a group of Armenians have intruded the Embassy of Armenia in Russia.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:00 Act of aggression was committed against Syria by Western countries, Putin tells Merkel
- 14:54 No one has been criminally prosecuted for political views in Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan says
- 14:43 Armenia to continue active cooperation with Russia, EU and Iran, says Serzh Sargsyan
- 14:30 Temperature to rise 5-6 degrees in Armenia
- 14:25 False bomb threat at Yerevan City Hall as security agencies complete search
- 14:20 Armenia’s desire is to solve Karabakh conflict through peaceful means – Serzh Sargsyan
- 14:06 Opposition spreads disinformation alleging Armenians have breached into embassy in Moscow
- 14:04 Police detain 59 participants of Yerevan rally
- 13:57 Protesters deflate tires of official vehicles outside governmental buildings
- 13:40 Today’s trade regimes beneficial for Armenia’s economy – Serzh Sargsyan’s vision on economic development
- 13:28 Serzh Sargsyan points out lessons of 2016 April War
- 13:16 Opposition crowd attempt to block Yerevan streets, gather outside Prosecutor General’s office
- 13:14 ‘I have the support of parliamentary majority and I’m ready to serve it for ultimate goal of our country’s dynamic development’ – Serzh Sargsyan
- 13:07 Opposition MP threatens to paralyze functioning of gov. buildings, tears police notice on dispersal
- 12:44 We are participants of a new beginning: Serzh Sargsyan on implementation of Constitution’s content
- 12:00 Parliament’s special session kicks off: MPs to vote on electing Prime Minister – LIVE
- 11:56 Yerevan cops detain several protesters
- 11:42 Ombudsman’s Office rapid response teams dispatched to police stations across Yerevan
- 11:41 Two people arrested for breaching into Public Radio HQ April 14
- 11:25 Police release footage showing violent protesters attacking on-duty cops
- 11:20 Heritage opposition party-member detained
- 11:10 Opposition MPs arrive in Parliament as lawmakers are set to elect Prime Minister
- 10:59 US Senator John McCain undergoes surgery to treat intestinal infection
- 10:52 G7 foreign ministers call on Russia to urgently address all questions related to Skripal case
- 10:49 Heavy police presence in downtown Yerevan as rally blocks traffic in central streets
- 10:37 Yerevan cops, protesters briefly scuffle
- 10:34 OSCE to conduct monitoring in Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 10:32 Yerevan police authorized, entitled to disperse rally at any moment – new YPD statement
- 10:32 Acting PM Karapetyan relieves his spokesperson, several advisers and assistants from posts
- 10:28 Bar Association to dispatch attorneys for free counseling to detained protesters
- 10:24 Rehearsals of celebrations dedicated to 100th anniversary of First Republic of Armenia launched
- 10:22 The Times, Washington Post get Pulitzer reporting prize for coverage of alleged Trump-Russia ties
- 10:06 YPD detains several protesters in suspicion of misdemeanor
- 09:51 OPCW experts to reach Syria’s Douma on April 18
- 09:48 European Stocks - 16-04-18
11:44, 04.10.2018
Viewed 3292 times Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2255 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:12, 04.13.2018
Viewed 1739 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s injury to require 2-week recovery period , says Wenger
12:25, 04.11.2018
Viewed 1556 times Historic rare glimpse of Caucasian leopard peeking into trapcamera in Armenia’s Khosrov forest reserve
15:02, 04.12.2018
Viewed 1481 times US Congressmen call on Trump to mark April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day