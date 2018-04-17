Opposition spreads disinformation alleging Armenians have breached into embassy in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The information that allegedly a group of people have breached into the Embassy of Armenia in Moscow is false, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

“This, of course, is a disinformation. No such thing has happened,” he said.

Earlier opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan had announced to his followers that a group of Armenians have intruded the Embassy of Armenia in Russia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan