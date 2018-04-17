Police detain 59 participants of Yerevan rally

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Police detained 59 participants of the rally organized by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan for committing administrative offenses, the Police told Armenpress.

Earlier some media reports said Pashinyan’s son, Ashot Pashinyan, is among the detainees. But the Police said he is no longer in the Police department.

Armen Barkhudaryan, a member of the Heritage opposition party, has also been detained near the Yeritasardakan subway station in central Yerevan.

The Police issued a statement noting that Paragraph 3 of Article 33 of the Law on Freedom of Assembly authorizes police to disperse the rally with special measures in such cases.

