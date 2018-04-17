Protesters deflate tires of official vehicles outside governmental buildings

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Opposition protesters have gathered around governmental buildings, namely the state revenue committee, the Prosecutor General’s Office and several ministry headquarters.

Protesters said they intend to remain there until the entrance will be opened and staff will attempt to exit the buildings.

Protesters are deflating the tires of official vehicles parked outside the buildings.

Pashinyan has called on his supporters to block the ministries and begin a sit-in, obstructing the entry or exit.

As of 13:40, Pashinyan was sitting outside the entrance of the Central Bank.

Yerevan Police Department (YPD) is entitled and authorized to disperse the rally using special measures in accordance to the law, police said in a new statement as protesters continue the illegal rallies in the city.

Earlier YPD released a statement saying it has ruled to cease the opposition rally under Article 33 of the Law on Freedom of Assembly.

