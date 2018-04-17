Today’s trade regimes beneficial for Armenia’s economy – Serzh Sargsyan’s vision on economic development

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Serzh Sargsyan, ruling Republican Party’s candidate for the Prime Minister, presented his vision on Armenia’s economic development during his remarks delivered at the special session of the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

In response to the question of RPA faction secretary Gagik Melikyan, Serzh Sargsyan said they will continue diversifying the economy and cooperating with all those who want to cooperate with Armenia. “We will continue this cooperation within the frames of both integration unions and bilateral formats. Therefore, today’s trade regimes are beneficial for our country’s economy, and these regimes enabled for the export of 37% of Armenia’s GDP. This is quite a serious figure we sought for quite a long time, and as you know, our desire in our economic development programs is to reach the export up to 40% in coming 2-3 years, 50% in the future and will strive to reach up to 50%”, he said.

Serzh Sargsyan added that they will continue the policy of the previous governments, that is to develop all traditional productions existing in Armenia, starting from mining industry to food industry, will pay great attention to the field of modern technologies which quite a long time is developing in Armenia by 15-20%.

“The next goal we see is the restoration of product types, industry types existing in Armenia in previous times. The vivid example of this is the awakening of light industry which today exists in Armenia, we also need to increase the food industry production volumes as we have that opportunity”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

Serzh Sargsyan stated that in recent times certain activeness is noticed in the pharmaceutics. According to him, a lot of works need to be done, there is huge potential in the economic field which is not discovered yet. “The agricultural goods produced in Armenia are just small part of the existing potential, and everyone will be convinced in visible period, in just 5-7 years, that agriculture develops in Armenia to a medium level. What is not developed is our reserve”, Serzh Sargsyan noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan