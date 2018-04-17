Serzh Sargsyan points out lessons of 2016 April War

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan says the first lesson from the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in April of 2016 is that for a lengthy time hopes shouldn’t be pinned that the leadership of Azerbaijan will leave its treacherous policy and desire to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict by force.

During parliamentary Q&As on the election of a PM, in response to a question from HHK MP Samvel Nikoyan, as to what extent Azerbaijan was able to reach its goals by unleashing the April war, and what lessons Armenia learned from this war, Sargsyan stressed that the April war was both a surprise and not a surprise at the same time. Sargsyan said in many cases people are almost convinced in something, but still pin hopes that the adversary or a partner will be guided by healthy reasoning and won’t take steps which will be harmful for both parties.

“From this perspective, the first lesson must be that never again for a lengthy time should we pin hopes that Azerbaijan’s leadership will leave its treacherous approaches, leave its desire to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with force. Did the leadership of Azerbaijan succeed in implementing its plans? I believe the current picture of the line of contact proves that it didn’t,” Sargsyan said.

The next lesson, according to Serzh Sargsyan, is that Armenia must pay greatest attention to reforms of the military, acquisition of new armaments, military industry and most importantly always keeping the spirit of Armenian soldiers and officers high, solving their daily household issues and strengthening their confidence for the future in any event.

Asked if for the record we can say that all reforms of the past two years are being realized in the military, taking into account the analysis of the April War, Serzh Sargsyan responded: “Yes, generally yes, and you all have witnessed the reforms which were implemented in the armed forces. But whatever will happen in the future, will happen, but what has been done – the additional reinforcements of the frontline, focusing on issues of our own military industry complex, inspires hope that we are no longer what we used to be before April 2016”.

Serzh Sargsyan was nominated for Prime Minister’s office by the ruling coalition of Armenia – the Republican Party and the ARF.

