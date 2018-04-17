‘I have the support of parliamentary majority and I’m ready to serve it for ultimate goal of our country’s dynamic development’ – Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary system in Armenia rules out the contradiction between the government and the parliamentary majority, Serzh Sargsyan, ruling Republican Party’s candidate for the Prime Minister, said in his remarks at the special session of the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“Today neither an individual political figure Serzh Sargsyan, nor the 3rd President of the Republic of Armenia are standing here. None of them has to do anything here. Today’s voting hasn’t put the issue of approving or disapproving one or another. Today the chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia that comprises parliamentary majority is delivering speech here. I am here first of all as the head of the ruling Republican Party to say in support of my candidacy that I have enough influence and opportunities to ensure the harmonious work of the political force comprising parliamentary majority in the legislative and executive branches within the frames of the assumed political responsibility. I will repeat again – the parliamentary system rules out the contradiction between the government and the parliamentary majority”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

He stated that he is ready to be the guarantor on ruling out such contradiction. Serzh Sargsyan said the parliamentary system rules out the existence of the PM who will not enjoy the support of parliamentary majority.

“I really have that support and I’m ready to serve it for the ultimate goal of our country’s dynamic development. This reality forces me to be in the center of the force that assumed political responsibility, in our case, the political coalition, the unity. The comprehensive understanding of the challenges at this stage of our country’s development forces to be in the forefront of implementation of a political program presented for receiving the public vote”, Serzh Sargsyan noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan