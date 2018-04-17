Opposition MP threatens to paralyze functioning of gov. buildings, tears police notice on dispersal

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan announced to his supporters in France Square of Yerevan that their struggle will continue being “a struggle of open hands”.

He also said he tore the police notice on dispersing the rally.

“We must continue our flexible strategy. We will now proceed and act to paralyze the functions of all remaining governmental buildings. We will enter and carry out sit-ins wherever possible. We won’t allow anyone to enter, and those who want to exit – only with the condition to join us,” he said.

