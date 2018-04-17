We are participants of a new beginning: Serzh Sargsyan on implementation of Constitution’s content

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The new Constitution of Armenia served basis to radically change the political system, the content of fight of political forces and the actions of the players in the public administration, Serzh Sargsyan, ruling Republican Party’s candidate for the Prime Minister, said in his remarks at the special session of the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“In recent days and months we are witnessing the implementation of the content and philosophy of the amended Constitution. We together with you are participants of a new beginning. Here what beginning is being launched is very important. In order to bring the parliamentary system to its final form, today we are forming a government by a parliamentary way the first step of which is electing Prime Minister by the Parliament”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

He stated that in the first years of independence the approach was prevailing according to which in order to have stability it is necessary to rely on the role of the president’s power, but during those years the fear of possible chaos situations was greater than providing the president with broad powers. “Meanwhile, today it’s already obvious that at the current stage of historical development the issue of having a balanced, controllable and responsible leadership remains a priority”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

He added that in the new governance system the Parliament, as a legislative power, forms a government and exercises control over it, and the courts are independent and accountable only before the law.

On April 9 Armenia transitioned to a parliamentary system. On the same day Armen Sarkissian was sworn in as 4th President of Armenia.

A new government will be formed within 20 days after lawmakers will elect a Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan