Yerevan cops detain several protesters

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Several protesters have been detained by Yerevan police officers near the Isahakyan statue at Abovyan Street.

Police officers and protesters clashed in Abovyan Street, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported.

Police said similar actions endanger public safety and the safety of citizens.

Police announced that protests which are accompanied by mass public disturbances can be restricted or even ceased under the law.

