Ombudsman’s Office rapid response teams dispatched to police stations across Yerevan


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Rapid response teams of the Ombudsman’s Office are visiting police stations across Yerevan from the early morning of April 17.

The Ombudsman tasked the team to carry out the visits to guarantee the righst of detained protesters.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




