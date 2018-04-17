Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Two people arrested for breaching into Public Radio HQ April 14


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Two suspects have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation by the special investigative committee on the April 14 incident when opposition protesters illegally breached into the headquarters of the Public Radio of Armenia. The protesters breached a door during the unauthorized entry and demanded airtime, endangering public safety and failing to comply with orders from on duty cops

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




