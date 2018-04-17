Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Heritage opposition party-member detained


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Armen Barkhudaryan, a member of the Heritage opposition party, has been detained moments ago near the Yeritasardakan subway station in central Yerevan.

Barkhudaryan has been taken to the Erebuni Police Department, his party said.

 

