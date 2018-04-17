US Senator John McCain undergoes surgery to treat intestinal infection
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. US Senator John McCain, who is fighting brain cancer diagnosed last year, has undergone a surgery due to an intestinal infection, his office said in a statement, RIA Novosti reports.
His daughter said on Twitter that Senator McCain is in stable condition.
His surgery was done at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.
Last July, McCain, 81, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an intense form of brain cancer.
He undergoes an active treatment.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
