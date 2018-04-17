G7 foreign ministers call on Russia to urgently address all questions related to Skripal case

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries issued a statement over the poisoning case of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, the statement is posted on the website of Canada’s government, Armenpress reports.

“We, the G7 foreign ministers, of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the attack that took place against Sergei and Yulia Skripal, using a nerve agent in Salisbury, United Kingdom, on March 4, 2018. We share, and agree with, the U.K.’s assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation was responsible for the attack and that there is no plausible alternative explanation. We call on Russia to urgently address all questions related to the incident in Salisbury”, the statement says.

