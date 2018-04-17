Acting PM Karapetyan relieves his spokesperson, several advisers and assistants from posts

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan relieved Aram Araratyan from the post of spokesperson of the Prime Minster, the government told Armenpress.

According to a number of decisions of the acting PM, Aram Vardevanyan was relieved from the post of senior assistant to the PM, Diana Ghazaryan, Hayk Zohrabyan, Karapet Vardanyan were relieved from the post of assistant to the PM, Gevorg Muradyan, Gagik Martirosyan and Hayk Davtyan were relieved from the post of chief adviser to the PM, Gevorg Malkhasyan and Aram Mkhoyan were relieved from the post of adviser to the PM.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan