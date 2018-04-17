Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Rehearsals of celebrations dedicated to 100th anniversary of First Republic of Armenia launched


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The rehearsals of celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia launched on April 17, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the defense ministry, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The rehearsals will be held in the Sardarapat Memorial.

“Some units of the Armenian Armed Forces will depart for Sardarapat in the morning and will return to their permanent residence place in the daytime”, Hovhannisyan said.

