The Times, Washington Post get Pulitzer reporting prize for coverage of alleged Trump-Russia ties

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Pulitzer Prizes were awarded on Monday to the news media that drove two of the biggest stories of the year in the United States: the highly publicized investigation into US President Trump’s relationship with Russia and the consequential reckoning about the treatment of women by powerful men, New York Times reported.

The Pulitzer Prize for public service went to The New York Times and the New Yorker magazine for their revelations of sexual harassment and abuse that had gone on in the spheres of Hollywood, politics, the media and Silicon Valley.

The national reporting prize went to The Times and The Washington Post for their coverage of Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

And in a surprise pick, the rapper Kendrick Lamar received the prize for music for his pointed and defiant album, “DAMN.” It was the first time that a musician outside the classical discipline or jazz had won the award since it was first handed out in 1943.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan