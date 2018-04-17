Bar Association to dispatch attorneys for free counseling to detained protesters

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Bar Association of Armenia [known as the Chamber of Advocates) began forming a group of attorneys who expressed willingness to provide free counseling to detained protesters in Yerevan, a spokesperson of the association said.

Several protesters from opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s crowd have been detained by Yerevan Police Department (YPD) in suspicion of committing misdemeanors in the morning of April 17.

“Some have been detained in suspicion of committing administrative offenses [misdemeanor]”, police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan told ARMENPRESS.

Asked to clarify the number of detained people, Aharonyan said details will be reported shortly.

Earlier, the Yerevan Police Department said it has decided to cease the rally of opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and to demand the lawmaker to immediately notify his followers on the decision.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan