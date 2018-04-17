OPCW experts to reach Syria’s Douma on April 18

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. OPCW experts who have arrived in Syria to probe into a possible chemical attack in Douma plan to visit the site of the presumable incident on April 18, Igor Kirillov, the commander of Russia’s NBC defense forces, said on Monday after a meeting of the OPCW Executive Council, TASS reports.

He said the team of experts had arrived in Damascus at 19:00 local time on Saturday and had met with the Syrian side.

"The United Nations security service is to visit Douma tomorrow to conduct route reconnaissance and OPXW specialists are expected to reach the city on Wednesday," he said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told journalists the OPCW experts were unable to reach Douma due to security considerations and condemned London’s attempts to blame Russian and Syria for hampering the experts’ visit.



English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan