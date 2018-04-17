LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 april:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.98% to $2349.00, copper price down by 0.13% to $6853.00, lead price up by 0.30% to $2335.00, nickel price up by 1.14% to $14210.00, tin price up by 0.12% to $21050.00, zinc price up by 0.16% to $3132.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.81% to $91500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.