One protester detained in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police have detained one protester from the Abovyan Str. – Sayat Nova Ave. intersection Tuesday morning.

Protesters had blocked the intersection, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported.

Police demanded to open the road, but the crowd refused to obey.

Opposition MP and his followers began a sit-in at the France Square in downtown Yerevan from April 13.

Yesterday the situation escalated when the crowd began blocking major streets in the city, and briefly clashed with police officers on Baghramyan Avenue.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan