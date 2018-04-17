No more patience for Yerevan drivers as citizen scuffles with protesters for barricading intersection

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Opposition protesters have blocked the Khanjyan Str. – Tigran Mets intersection Tueday morning. The crowd used garbage bins and benches to block traffic.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from the scene that a brawl erupted between a driver and protesters.

Drivers were furiously demanding the crowd to open the road, but the protesters refused.

The driver attempted to bypass the barricade when one of the protesters used highly offensive language and insulted the citizen. The driver exited his vehicle and a scuffle broke out.

The driver subsequently left the scene.

