Some protesters throw different items at police forces

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. A police officer warned the participants of the rally gathered at the France Square that the protesters throw different items at the police forces. “Some protestors throw different items at the police forces. Move them away otherwise the Police will take measures to ensure order”, the police officer said.

In response, one of the organizers of the rally, MP Ararat Mirzoyan noted those people have already been moved away.

Afterwards, Nikol Pashinyan said that their rally is peaceful, and urged the participants of the rally not to throw anything at the police and to withdraw a little from the barbed wires.

Earlier, the police issued a statement demanding Nikol Pashinyan to stop the protest. In case of failing to meet the demands the Police will disperse the rally using force and special means.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan