Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Military convoy noticed in Arshakunyats Avenue not linked with Yerevan protests


YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Press secretary of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan has commented on the military convoy noticed earlier today in Arshakunyats Avenue. ARMENPRESS reports Hovhannisyan informed that the convoy was a peacekeeping brigade returning from earlier scheduled activities.

“The military convoy belonged to the peacekeeping brigade returning from earlier scheduled activities”, Hovhannisyan posted on his Facebook page, adding that the convoy was heading to its permanent base.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




