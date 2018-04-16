31 citizens continue to receive treatment at hospitals - operated police officer in intensive care unit

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Health care ministry of Armenia informs that 31 citizens continue to receive treatment at different medical centers of Yerevan by 19:00.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the ministry, Healthcare minister Levon Altunyan visited “Surb Grigor Lusavorich” hospital, inquired about the health situation and the treatment process of the patients. Minister Altunyan informed that the health situation of the majority is sufficient.

One of the police officers is in the intensive care unit following the surgery. Experts say his health situation corresponds to the surgery he underwent.

Armenia’s healthcare system continues to operate under enhanced condition.

