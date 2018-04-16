Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-04-18
YEREVAN, 16 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 April, USD exchange rate is down by 0.56 drams to 482.36 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.66 drams to 596.39 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 7.80 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.12 drams to 689.92 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is up by 12.29 drams to 20838.41 drams. Silver price is down by 2.63 drams to 255.96 drams. Platinum price is down by 1.20 drams to 14407.15 drams.
